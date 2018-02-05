Men’s basketball drops third straight to Syracuse By Micah Brown — Men’s basketball (16-8, 6-5) could not... Posted February 5, 2018

Donovan Mitchell to participate in NBA Dunk Contest By Dalton Ray — Former men’s basketball guard Donovan Mitchell... Posted February 5, 2018

Custodial shortage leaves U of L a mess By Shelby Brown — With 25 positions unfilled by the... Posted February 5, 2018

Nicolas Rouanet is the cool, calm vet for men’s tennis By Conner Farrell — Nicolas Rouanet is one of the... Posted February 5, 2018

Canisius transfers Chad, Shanahan bulk LAX’s roster By Matt Bradshaw — Women’s lacrosse has five transfers on... Posted February 5, 2018

Free throws haunt men’s basketball in 80-76 loss to FSU By Weston Payne — Men’s basketball (16-7) fell to Florida... Posted February 3, 2018