Reaction: Women’s basketball bullies Notre Dame

By Matt Bradshaw–

Third-ranked women’s basketball (19-0,5-0) dominated second-ranked Notre Dame (15-2,4-0) during an electric match at the KFC Yum! Center.

With a full house roaring, the Cardinals put on a midseason show and won a significant victory. Here are the biggest takeaways from the game.

Louisville proved themselves to be a Final Four-caliber team

U of L’s 19-0 start, including 5-0 in ACC conference play, is the team’s best start and longest winning streak in program history. They remain one of four undefeated teams and their 19 wins are the most in the country.

Moreover, the Cardinals’ demolition of the second-best team in the country is telling. Notre Dame’s only loss prior to Louisville was to first-ranked Connecticut.

The Irish lost 80-71 at Connecticut, compared to their 100-67 loss at Louisville.

This point differential between the Huskies and the Cardinals does not necessarily give Louisville the edge, but it certainly bodes well for Louisville’s matchup at Connecticut on Feb. 12.

Time will tell if the Cardinals can continue their hot streak, but for now they remain clear contenders for the National Championship.

Asia Durr is a monster

Durr is a monster on the basketball court, meant in the best way possible.

With 36 points against the Irish, it was her second-highest scoring game of the season.

The junior shot 72 percent from the floor and a ridiculous 80 percent from 3-point range. She played the second-most minutes on the team and had no competition from any other player on the floor, other than Myisha Hines-Allen.

The Georgia native pestered Notre Dame from behind the arc the entire game, pumping up the crowd to the loudest it has been all season. Her fade away, buzzer-beater 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter was worthy of a SportsCenter Top Play.

No team stands a chance against Hines-Allen

Durr controlled the game from behind the arc, but Louisville’s lone senior was queen of the paint.

Hines-Allen recorded an impressive double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds. With her intimidating presence down low and versatile handling of the ball, the New Jersey native easily puts herself in contention for most dangerous center in the NCAA.

What’s more, Hines-Allen nailed a three in the first half. A center with mid- to deep-range scoring ability should make any team nervous. If she continues her magnificent play for the Cardinals, not even first-ranked Connecticut will stand in her way.

The Cardinals’ depth will carry them to victory

It’s easy to forget about the rest of the team when Durr and Hines-Allen match the entire Notre Dame team. Behind their star players, Louisville hides a complete team with experience, talent and depth.

Arica Carter played a steady game at point guard for the Cardinals, shooting 2 of 3 from the 3-point line and dishing out six assists. The redshirt-junior is extremely reliable, as she played the most minutes out of everyone on the team against the Irish.

Sam Fuehring adds another dangerous presence in the paint next to Hines-Allen. The power forward scored 10 and assisted six, playing with great vision and passing in the paint.

Jazmine Jones is quick and athletic at guard, orchestrating many of Louisville’s fast breaks and deadly with the mid-range jumper. The sophomore scored 10 points and rebounded eight.

The starting five of Carter, Jones, Durr, Fuehring and Hines-Allen nearly played the entire first quarter without substitutes. Dana Evans, Sydney Zambrotta, Kylee Shook and others remain on the bench and add to Louisville’s shooting and size.

#L1C4 is alive and thriving

If you attended Louisville’s 100-point dump on Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center, then you attended an extremely special game.

Women’s basketball has perhaps never played under such a lively and thundering crowd. The no. 2 at no. 3 matchup was highly anticipated, and Cardinal fans showed up to support their team and fill the arena.

What with football’s recent bowl game loss and men’s basketball underperforming, the fan base now has an extraordinary team they can rally around.

Following the 33-point victory, coach Jeff Walz picked up a microphone and talked to the crowd directly. He thanked the crowd of 12,000 for coming out, and encouraged them to keep attending and watching his special team.

“I just want to thank all 12,000 who came out tonight,” Walz said. “If you don’t want to come back after that, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Photo by Mike Henderson / The Louisville Cardinal