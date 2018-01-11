Men’s soccer signs Abdikadir and Masset

By Matt Bradshaw–

Men’s soccer has signed Haji Abdikadir and Louka Masset.

Abdikadir, from Louisville Collegiate school, was 2016-17 All-USA Prep Player of the Year as well as the Gatorade Kentucky Soccer Player of the Year.

As a forward, Abdikadir led Collegiate to the quarterfinals of the 2016 state tournament. The incoming freshman was also selected as a United Soccer Coaches All-American after scoring 40 goals with 12 assists during his junior season.

Unlike Abdikadir, Masset has already played two seasons at Southern New Hampshire University, a Division II program. The Parisian native was an NCAA All-Region First Team honoree and a Northeast-10 All-Conference First Team selection during his 2017 sophomore season.

Masset will have two years of remaining eligibility at Louisville.

The Cardinals closed the 2017 season with a 13-2-5 record after a 4-3 shootout loss to Akron in the NCAA Championship quarterfinal. Under Lolla, the men have reached the Elite Eight for the second straight season and the fifth time in the last eight years.

You can follow Matt Bradshaw on Twitter @bradmatt8.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal