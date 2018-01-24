Men’s basketball falls to Miami in overtime

By Micah Brown —

Missed free throws and rebounds haunted men’s basketball (15-5) on the road against Miami, as Louisville fell to the Canes 75-78.

In what has been a common theme for this team this season, the Cards ultimately lost the game due to their inability to crash the glass.

Miami (15-4) out-rebounded Louisville 49-38, including an important offensive rebound off a missed free throw in overtime, which allowed the Canes to extend their lead to four.

Leading the scoring for the Cards was senior Quentin Snider, who finished the game with 18 points. Senior Anas Mahmoud also contributed with 15 of his own as well as 13 by Deng Adel.

Junior Ray Spalding just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds along with five blocks.

For Miami, it was Lonnie Walker IV who posted a game-high 25 points alongside a clutch block on a Ryan McMahon three-point attempt, which could have put the Cards up one with two seconds remaining in the game.

While Louisville has been consistent from the line this season, the Cards simply could not get the job done from the charity stripe in Coral Gables. Louisville shot just 16-25 from the free throw line, while Miami capitalized on 22 of their 31 free throws.

While the loss may be discouraging for the team, the Cards still find themselves tied for second place with Duke in the ACC with a 5-2 record.

David Padgett will have a quick turnaround, as they prepare to host Wake Forest Jan. 27th at the KFC Yum! Center.

