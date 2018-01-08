- Long-awaited listening tours begin Jan. 17
Long-awaited listening tours begin Jan. 17
By Shelby Brown–
The committee collecting information on U of L’s next president has scheduled the long-promised listening tour. The Jan. 17 and 18 presidential search listening tour occurs seven weeks after the original Dec. 1 application deadline published in the Chronicle of Higher Education.
After the tour dates were announced, the ad for U of L’s president in the Chronicle indicated the deadline has been extended to Feb. 15.
Though candidates can apply until a new president is selected, the advertisement states those applying by Feb. 15 will receive optimal consideration.
While the search remains closed, Trustee Bonita Black said the listening tours give a voice to constituents, students, alumni and the community. Black is chair of the presidential search committee.
“These tours will inform the job description and priorities of the next president. They are very important to the trustees and the university,” Black said in an email to The Cardinal.
Black’s announcement to the university included questions to spark conversation. The questions concern challenges, opportunities and attributes of the future president, as well as how the trustees might deal with a reluctant candidate.
“These are very important meetings. The trustees will use feedback from all these sessions to create a leadership statement for the presidency and to inform decisions made during the search process,” Black said.
The dates, times and locations are:
Jan. 17: Noon – 2:00 p.m. in the medical school campus auditorium and
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the University Club ballroom.
Jan. 18: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and
6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. in the University Club ballroom.
This article will be updated.