Durr drums the Cats: Women’s basketball trounces UK

By Micah Brown & Dalton Ray —

In a game dominated by the Cardinals, No. 3 women’s basketball knocked off rival Kentucky 87-63. The win is the second consecutive over the Wildcats.

Louisville had five players score in double digits, including junior Asia Durr, who posted a game-high 32 points, and junior Sam Fuehring, who scored a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Myisha Hines-Allen contributed with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Cardinals started the game leading 7-0, but UK quickly answered back. The Cats pulled within four points with 57 seconds left in the opening quarter, but an and-one from freshman Dana Evans pushed the lead to seven.

Louisville separated in the second quarter.

With the game teetering, Durr and redshirt junior Arica Carter helped engineer a 22-2 run over a three-minute span. Louisville out-scored Kentucky 24-9 in the quarter, leading to a 47-25 halftime lead.

Leading 55-32 in the third, Louisville received eight straight points from Durr.

UK stayed on pace with Louisville in the second half, as Louisville out-scored Kentucky by two. But the Cats committed 16 turnovers, allowing 22 fast break points.

Kentucky committed untimely turnovers and couldn’t string together defensive stops. U of L had 22 assists on their 33 made shots and hit 10-for-23 from three.

With the win, Louisville continues their undefeated season as they move to 13-0, the team’s second-best start in school history.

Louisville has little time to rest, as they departed for Colorado Springs to prepare for their matchup against Air Force Academy.

You can follow Micah Brown and Dalton Ray on Twitter @micah_brown74 and @dray5477.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal