Lamar Jackson repeats as ACC’s Overall and Offensive Player of the Year

By Dalton Ray —

Football’s Lamar Jackson has won consecutive ACC Overall and Offensive Player of the Year awards. Jackson is only the second player to mark this accomplishment, joining Florida State’s Charlie Ward in 1992 and 1993.

Receiving 51 of 59 votes, Jackson is the sixth player to win the overall Player of the Year twice. The reigning Heisman winner has 4,932 total yards and 42 touchdowns this season.

The league’s eighth all-time leading rusher, Jackson was also selected as the ACC’s First Team quarterback.

Sitting at 8-4, Louisville awaits their bowl fate this coming weekend in what could be Jackson’s final game as a Cardinal.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal