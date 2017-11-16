Kylie Shook’s steps in 2017-18 after building momentum late last season

By Matt Bradshaw and Dalton Ray–

As a freshman, Kylie Shook led women’s basketball with 34 blocks. Now, the sophomore hopes to improve her all-around game.

Averaging 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, Shook shot 47 percent from the floor and knocked down 19 3-pointers.

As a high schooler from Colorado Springs, Shook finished her career as the state’s leading rebounder (1,299) and shot blocker (620). The 6-foot-4 forward shot 52 percent from the field and a 2016 McDonald’s All-American.

Perhaps Shook’s highest in-game accomplishment came during her junior year, totaling a quadruple-double (24 points, 22 rebounds, 12 blocks and 11 assists).

Shook also played volleyball, totaling 902 kills and 230 blocks during career.

At U of L, the 6-foot-4 forward saw action in 35 games and started the final 13. The Coloradoan’s two best games were against Notre Dame and Wake Forest. She scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting against the Irish in the ACC Tournament, while collecting five boards and nailing four 3-pointers.

With five blocks against Wake Forest, Shook is tied for the sixth-most in a game in school history.

Shook will battle with junior Sam Fuehring for a starting role this season. Even if Shook can’t beat out Fuehring, Shook will be one of the first players off the bench.

The biggest upside to Shook’s game is her shooting ability and length, something she provide at or away from the rim.

The sophomore leap is always pivotal. If Shook can keep ticking upward, U of L’s depth will have the benefit of a versatile 6-foot-4 sophomore.

You can follow Matt Bradshaw on Twitter @BradMatt8 and Dalton Ray @dray5477.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal