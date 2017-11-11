Football hits bowl eligibility with 17-point win over UVA

By Dalton Ray —

A rocky season for football now has a silver lining: The Cards are bowl eligible. With a 38-21 win over Virginia, Louisville moves to 6-4 with two games remaining on the schedule.

Louisville used a 14-0 third quarter to propel themselves to the win.

The Louisville defense had four sacks and held the Cavs to 63 yards rushing.

As usual, Lamar Jackson shined for U of L. The junior went 15-of-16 for three touchdowns on 195 yards. On the ground, he total 147 yards and a score on his 15 carries.

First quarter

A pair of big plays, 17 yards and 30 yards, led to Virginia’s score on their opening drive. The Cardinals answered 64 seconds later on a 68-yard touchdown run from Jackson.

Late in the quarter, a big punt return from Reggie Bonnafon put U of L on the Virginia 25. On the next play, a botched hand-off led to Virginia regaining possession.

Second quarter

Louisville drove down the field on their next possession. An eight-yard touchdown was called back on an offensive pass interference, leading to a Blanton Creque field goal.

Dae Williams sparked the next series, leading to an 11-play, 91-yard touchdown drive.

The Cardinals had another huge punt return from Bonnafon, but a block in the back negated the 40-yard return. The Cards fumbled on back-to-back plays, but recovered both.

UVA got the ball back with two minutes left and drove right down the field to come within three points.

Third quarter

Louisville opened the half with a defensive stop and countered with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Jaylen Smith.

On the next drive, Jackson barely evaded Cavalier defenders in the pocket to hit Smith once again, who snagged the touchdown pass with one hand.

Dee Smith picked off the tipped pass late in the quarter and Malik Williams ripped off a 23-yard run to keep momentum in the Cardinal’s favor.

Fourth quarter

D. Williams started the quarter off with a score, his second of the year. A sack on fourth down led to a UVA punt. Louisville missed a field goal on their ensuing drive.

Virginia scored with under two minutes left in the game.

Photos by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal