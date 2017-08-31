Former basketball coach Denny Crum hospitalized

By Micah Brown–

Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach, Denny Crum was hospitalized on Thursday Aug. 31 after becoming ill while fishing in Alaska.

According to his wife Susan Sweeney Crum, his condition has since improved and he may be ready to be released as early as Saturday. The Louisville radio station WFPL-FM also reports that the doctors believed Crum may have suffered a mild stroke on Wednesday.

Crum coached the Cards form 1971 to 2001, accumulating a 675-295 (.696) record. During his tenure, he led the Cards to two national titles in 1980 and 1986, as well as six final fours.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Photo courtesy of uoflcardgame