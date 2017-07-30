Football position breakdown: Defensive line

By Dalton Ray–

The first look at a defensive unit for TLC football position breakdown, we glance at the defensive line.

New defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said that his defense won’t necessarily have a set look. A flexible defense allows the Cardinals to match up with opposing offenses without substitution.

Shifting away from the 3-4, the new-look defense appears to be a 4-3 by looking at the depth chart. The defense will be an interesting look as the outside linebackers are converted safeties with a linebacker likely playing a stand-up end.

Expected starters: De’Asian Richardson, Drew Bailey, Trevon Young

Former outside linebacker Trevon Young is now a defensive end in the new scheme. The senior pass rusher recorded eight sacks in 2015, but missed last season with a hip injury.

A pair of seniors, Richardson and Bailey, anchor the interior line. Bailey had a breakout year in 2016 with a career-high 58 tackles with nine tackles for loss. Richardson, 6-foot-3 and 325 lbs., is a big bodied interior run defender.

The line is experienced but there isn’t much proven depth behind the starters.

Key backups

Chris Williams had 5.5 tackles for loss last season, giving Sirmon a quality back up on the front line. Williams can play as a defensive tackle in four lineman front and a end in a three linemen front.

Johnathan Greenard played limited time last season as a redshirt freshman, recording 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Greenard is tabbed as a rising sophomore that gives Louisville an edge rusher off the bench.

G.G. Robinson and Derek Dorsey are interior defenders that could be pushed into action.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal