Miscues haunt baseball, Cards drop third straight

By Micah Brown–

After dropping games against Indiana and game one against Florida State, baseball looked to right the ship before entering the ACC tournament. The Seminoles (35-20, 14-14) took advantage of the multiple defensive miscues by the Cardinals to win the game 8-2. The three-game losing streak is the longest of the season.

U of L (46-9, 23-6 ACC) committed multiple errors for the fourth straight game, leading to four unearned runs for FSU. Louisville has committed 13 errors in the last four games after committing just 16 in the previous 25 games.

On the mound for the Cards was junior Kade McClure, who surrendered just three runs in seven innings of work, striking out five and walking two.

Junior Devin Hairston and sophomore Devin Mann produced offensively, both connecting for two hits for the game. Junior Brendan McKay and senior Colin Lyman recorded the RBIs for the Cards. Despite being outscored 8-2, Louisville out-hit Florida State 8-7.

After trailing the Seminoles 3-0 in the seventh, Colin Lyman cut into the lead with an RBI-single, which scored junior Drew Ellis from first. FSU got all the insurance runs they needed in the ninth inning, lighting up freshman Adam Elliot for four hits. The Noles scored five runs, all but putting away the game.

The Cards will look to salvage a game from this series as they face Florida State again on Saturday. Prior to the game, the Cardinals will honor their senior class with a pregame ceremony.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal