Women’s tennis bounced in the ACC tourney

By Dalton Ray–

In the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament, 14-seed women’s tennis lost to six-seed Wake Forest 4-2. The Cardinals finished season with a 15-13 (3-11) record, their best finish since the 2013 season.

“We just couldn’t quite get through the finish line. We were battling from behind the whole time and almost pulled it off,” coach Mark Beckham said. “We were way up at No. 6 singles but the Wake Forest player competed like crazy and found a way to steal it from us. If we win that match, it would have come down to Mariana Humberg at No. 3 and we had a good chance to win that one. It just wasn’t meant to be. We fought and competed as hard as we could but it just wasn’t our day.”

The Deacons earned the doubles point by winning on courts one and two. Court two came down to a tie-breaker, in which Wake won 7-6 (7-2).

Abbie Pahz tied the game at one with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Samantha Asch. Wake Forest then won back-to-back courts, earning a 3-1 lead.

Elle Stokes battled back after dropping the first set, winning the final sets 6-4, 6-2.

For the second night in a row, pressure fell on senior Olivia Boesing on court six. Boesing battled in tight contested match, but lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The team graduates two seniors, Boeing and Stokes, and returns eight players.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal