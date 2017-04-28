Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year

By Dalton Ray–

For the fourth consecutive year and 10th time in school history, the women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Regional Championships. The Cardinals will travel to Columbus, Ohio and enter the regional as the 12 seed. Ohio State is the host of the 54-hole, three-day tournament that takes place from May 8-10.

“We are thrilled about going to the Columbus Regional. It is on similar grasses and conditions that we are accustomed to day in and day out. We have familiarity with the course itself as well, so we will be able to lay out a great game plan for preparation. The proximity and ease of travel is an added bonus,” coach Courtney Trimble said.

Other teams in Louisville’s region include six ranked teams in No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Florida State, No. 12 South Carolina, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 20 Colorado No. 21 and Texas A&M. Other notable teams are eight-seed Ohio State, nine-seed Michigan and 15-seed Kentucky.

U of L finished seventh in the ACC conference tournament and have four top-five finishes in their 10 tournaments.

The Cards are led by a pair of underclassmen in freshman Lauren Hartledge and sophomore Olivia Cason. Hartledge has a team-best 73.19 average score, recording 14 even or under par performances with five top-10 placings. Cason has the same number of top-10 finishes and holds an average score of 74.45.

The top six teams of the four regional sites will move on to NCAA Championships, played from May 19-24.

Photo by Sam Draut / The Louisville Cardinal