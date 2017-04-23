Home   >   Sports   >   Basketball   >   Two more women’s basketball players to transfer

By on April 23, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

Women’s basketball has lost their second and third player this week by way of transfer. Freshman Ciera Johnson and sophomore Brianna Jones have both decided to transfer from the program.

Johnson was a McDonald’s All-American out high school and played in 37 games this season. A Texas native, Johnson started the first seven games of the season. She averaged four points and 2.3 rebounds this season.

Jones played in 43 games during her career and was rated a five-star recruit out of high school.

Two-time All-ACC Second Team selection Mariya Moore also transferred this week.

Louisville brings in the fourth-ranked recruiting class this upcoming season.

Photo by Karen Nguyen / The Louisville Cardinal

