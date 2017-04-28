Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney

By Dalton Ray–

Facing the defending national champions, men’s tennis lost 4-0 to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament. The Cardinals will now shift their attention to the NCAA tournament. Coach Rex Ecarma believes his team has a good shot of being selected.

“I wholeheartedly believe we will get an at-large bid to the NCAA,” said Ecarma. “We have 21-9 record with four wins versus other projected at-large teams. All of our losses came against teams that will have good seeds in the NCAA tournament. We won seven matches in the best conference in the country and my calculations have our computer ranking at around No. 40 with the NCAA tennis tournament field at 64. Our team is playing well right now.”

The Cavs took the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. The No. 31 pair of Sean Donohue and Parker Wynn lead No. 16 Luca Corinteli but Carl Soderlund 4-3, but the match was suspended once UVA clinched the point.

Virginia made quick work of the Cards in singles, defeating courts one, five and six in straight sets. Wynn led 7-5, 4-3 over No. 15 Thai-Son Kwiatkowski before the match was called.

