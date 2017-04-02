Softball plagued with fielding errors, lose to Notre Dame 6-4

By Jordan Shim-

Notre Dame (19-13) defeated softball (20-10) at Ulmer Stadium 6-4. The U of L defense struggled, compiling almost as many errors as hits.

Junior Nicole Pufahl goes 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs

Senior Maryssa Becker went 1-for-2 with a double

Like in game one, Louisville took a lead the first inning on Pufahl’s RBI.

In the top of the fourth inning, Notre Dame’s Kimmy Sullivan’s RBI triple brought home Melissa Rochford. Coach Sandy Pearsall responded by replacing Meghan Hensley with Becker. ND’s Sara White singled to bring home Sullivan, and Karley Wester’s RBI single gave Notre Dame a 3-1 lead.

The Fighting Irish exploited Louisville’s defense by adding more runs in the fifth. Rochford grounded out to short, but Morgan Reed scored. Katie Marino’s RBI single stretched the lead to 5-1.

Silence fell over Ulmer Stadium as Hensley was struck in the head by a line drive. Notre Dame’s Ali Wester scored, but umpires stopped play to tend to Hensley.

Pufahl recorded her second home run of the series in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 6-2.

In Louisville’s final at bat, Pufahl drove home another pair of RBIs to cut the lead to two runs. With a runner on first, junior Alison Szydlowski flied-out to center field, ending the comeback hopes.

The series will conclude on April 3. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal