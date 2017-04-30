Softball fumbles away the win on senior day, fall to UVA 7-3

By Matt Bradshaw–

Softball (28-18) fails to finish off the three-game sweep of Virginia (22-31), losing game three 7-3. The Cardinals hopes to send off their seniors with a win in final game at Ulmer Stadium, but four fielding errors and a five-run inning from Virginia spelled the loss.

Senior Tiarra Sanabria led Louisville, hitting 3-for-3 with an RBI. Senior Jordan McNary hit 1-for-4 with a run and stolen base. The remaining pair of seniors, Morgan Meyer and Maryssa Becker, each went 2-for-4.

Virginia took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first, capitalizing on two infield errors from Louisville.

Sophomore Megan Hensley and Sanabria had RBI singles in the bottom of the inning, tying the game at 2-2.

McNary singled and stole second base in the fourth inning and Meyer pushed McNary to third on a single. Junior Nicole Pufahl drove home McNary with a sac-fly, leading Louisville to a 3-2 lead.

Virginia answered right back with six hits and five runs in the fifth, retaking the lead 7-3. The Cavaliers scored on a three-run homer, sacrifice fly and error from the Cardinals.

The Cards looked to rally in the bottom of the seventh, getting runners on first and second with no outs. Virginia ended the game after turning a double play and getting a ground out.

Louisville travels to NC State on May 5 for a match-up at 5 p.m.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal