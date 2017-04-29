Offense comes by committee in softball’s 11-3 win over UVA

By Dalton Ray–

All nine batters recorded at least one hit and run in softball’s 11-3 victory over Virginia (21-31, 8-15), leading to Louisville’s 11th conference win. The Cardinals (28-17) totaled 11 hits in a game ended by the eight-run rule in the fifth inning. Coach Sandy Pearsall said her team showed a lot of energy in the game and is playing more relaxed.

“Our offense really did a great job today. They were patient and attacked … we ran the bases today very well,” Pearsall said. “Virginia has power in their line up. Their pitching is up and down, like everyone else in the ACC.”

Junior Jenna Jordan dropped a double into right-center in the bottom of the second inning, driving home sophomore Megan Hensley. One batter later, junior Alison Szydlowski drilled a ball to the short stop, allowing Jordan to score.

Virginia started the next inning with a single, but three straight fly outs ended the momentum.

Junior Nicole Pufahl ignited the five-run third inning with a RBI double. Hensley and senior Maryssa Becker followed with RBIs of their own. Senior Tiarra Sanabria crowned the inning with a home run to left field.

Virginia produced two runs in the fourth inning on a double from Iyana Hughes.

Leading 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Louisville loaded the bases with a walk and hit by pitch. A walked batter scored a run and senior Morgan Meyer’s double waved in another two. Becker’s single drove home senior Jordan McNary, finishing the game.

Hensley went the distance for U of L and earned her eighth win.

Game three, April 30 at 12 p.m., is the final home game of the 2017 season and Louisville will recognize their four seniors.

Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal