- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
- Men’s tennis takes down Notre Dame for ACC tournament win
- Crawford named next law school dean
- John Schnatter resigns from athletics board
- Louisville eats: The best restaurants in the city
- Women’s tennis advances in ACC Championships
- U of L considers separating from its medical center
- Men’s tennis heads to the ACC Championships
- U of L Foundation approves its first line-item budget
Offense comes by committee in softball’s 11-3 win over UVA
By Dalton Ray–
All nine batters recorded at least one hit and run in softball’s 11-3 victory over Virginia (21-31, 8-15), leading to Louisville’s 11th conference win. The Cardinals (28-17) totaled 11 hits in a game ended by the eight-run rule in the fifth inning. Coach Sandy Pearsall said her team showed a lot of energy in the game and is playing more relaxed.
“Our offense really did a great job today. They were patient and attacked … we ran the bases today very well,” Pearsall said. “Virginia has power in their line up. Their pitching is up and down, like everyone else in the ACC.”
Junior Jenna Jordan dropped a double into right-center in the bottom of the second inning, driving home sophomore Megan Hensley. One batter later, junior Alison Szydlowski drilled a ball to the short stop, allowing Jordan to score.
Virginia started the next inning with a single, but three straight fly outs ended the momentum.
Junior Nicole Pufahl ignited the five-run third inning with a RBI double. Hensley and senior Maryssa Becker followed with RBIs of their own. Senior Tiarra Sanabria crowned the inning with a home run to left field.
Virginia produced two runs in the fourth inning on a double from Iyana Hughes.
Leading 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Louisville loaded the bases with a walk and hit by pitch. A walked batter scored a run and senior Morgan Meyer’s double waved in another two. Becker’s single drove home senior Jordan McNary, finishing the game.
Hensley went the distance for U of L and earned her eighth win.
Game three, April 30 at 12 p.m., is the final home game of the 2017 season and Louisville will recognize their four seniors.
Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal
About Dalton Ray
Related Posts
Latest News
- Baseball breezes past Toledo 11-1 in game two of series
By Matt Bradshaw– Second-ranked baseball (37-6) grabbed their sixth straight...
- Posted April 29, 2017
- 0
- Offense comes by committee in softball’s 11-3 win over UVA
By Dalton Ray– All nine batters recorded at least one...
- Posted April 29, 2017
- 0
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor Lars...
- Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– Facing the defending national champions, men’s tennis...
- Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray– Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth straight...
- Softball uses huge sixth inning to defeat Virginia
By Dalton Ray– Sophomore Megan Hensley lifted softball (27-17) past...
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
By Dalton Ray– For the fourth consecutive year and 10th time...
- Baseball breezes past Toledo 11-1 in game two of series
By Matt Bradshaw– Second-ranked baseball (37-6) grabbed their sixth...
- April 29, 2017
- 0
- Offense comes by committee in softball’s 11-3 win over UVA
By Dalton Ray– All nine batters recorded at least...
- April 29, 2017
- 0
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor...
- April 28, 2017
- 0
- What, what, what are you wearing?: Ramsey goes racist
BRUH. If you don’t believe in treating all...
- October 29, 2015
- 101
- ‘By the people, for the people’: Building MOSSCon from the ground up
MORE: Read this article in Albanian. Laijmifundit.al, Telegrafi.com and Digjitale.com all adapted Louisvillecardinal.com’s coverage. By Simon...
- May 13, 2013
- 33
- Students greeted by Confederate eyesore
By Nick Amon — As the fall semester approaches...
- August 19, 2016
- 24
- trade bearings says:
- Getta Wright says: