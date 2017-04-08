Baseball fends off late rally from Wake Forest to even series

By Micah Brown —

After dropping the opening game of the three-game series to No. 23 Wake Forest, No. 2 baseball bounced back and beat the Demon Deacons 7-6 to improve to 26-4 on the season.

Junior Kade McClure started for the Cards and gave up four runs while striking out 10 in his six innings.

Junior Brendan McKay put U of L on the board early in the first inning with a two-RBI double down the left field line, sending home senior Logan Taylor and junior Colby Fitch.

The Deacons responded the next inning. After loading the bases with two outs, Wake’s Logan Harvey belted a bases-clearing double that put the Deacons up 3-2.

After Wake took a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning, Louisville responded with singles from Fitch and sophomore Josh Stowers. Taylor added a triple, allowing Louisville to even the game up at five a piece.

RBI singles from Stowers and sophomore Devin Mann put Louisville up 7-5. However, the Demon Deacons would not go away.

Junior Lincoln Henzman allowed a double, walked three batters and threw a wild pitch to allow Wake to add a run. Henzman regained his composure to earn his ninth save by striking out John Aiello with the bases loaded.

The Cards will face Wake Forest in the rubber match of the three-game series April 9.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal