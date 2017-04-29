- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
Baseball breezes past Toledo 11-1 in game two of series
By Matt Bradshaw–
Second-ranked baseball (37-6) grabbed their sixth straight victory in the 11-1 win over Toledo (14-29). The Cardinal offense had 13 hits and nine RBIs.
Junior Kade McClure earned the win, throwing six strikeouts and allowing one earned run in seven innings. McClure’s 18th career win ties him for ninth all time in program history.
With bases loaded in the second inning, senior Colin Lyman drove in the first run getting hit by a pitch. Freshman Tyler Fitzgerald drove in two more with a single, making the score 3-0.
Junior Drew Ellis homered in the fourth inning, marking his eighth home run in the last nine games. Senior Logan Taylor doubled in two more runs, widening the lead to 6-0
Toledo recorded a run in the fifth, and Louisville answered with three more in the sixth. Fitzgerald scored on a balk, and Taylor on an error from the catcher. Ellis drove in junior Devin Hairston to make it 9-1.
The Cardinals scored in the seventh and eighth innings for an 11-1 lead. Junior Rabon Martin replaced McClure on the mound in the eighth, and senior Shane Hummel closed out the game.
Louisville looks to sweep Toledo tomorrow at 1 p.m. in the final game of their series.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal
