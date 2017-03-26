Women’s soccer defeats NKU 4-0

By Jordan Shim–

Fresh off their 10-0 win over Liberia during spring break in Costa Rica, the Louisville women’s soccer team defeated Northern Kentucky 4-0 in a preseason match on March 24.

Brooklynn Rivers continued her progression from last season, adding two goals and an assist. Arianna Ferraro scored a goal and assisted one, and newcomer Kennadi Carbin scored her first goal at Lynn Stadium.

U of L struck first after eight minutes. Ferraro passed to Rivers, who placed her shot to the bottom left corner.

The Cards doubled the advantage in the 18th minute. Sarah Feola beat her defender with pace on the right flank and centered the ball to Rivers. She dribbled past NKU goalkeeper Jennifer Farwell. Instead of taking a shot from an awkward angle, Rivers found Ferraro, who finished from six yards.

Louisville made it 3-0 before the half-hour, with Rivers involved in the action yet again. She had a clear lane to the box after a cheeky spin past her marker and fired low from close range.

Carbin made it 4-0 in the 39th minute. She controlled a cross and made her way into the box in between two defenders. She turned her marker with her left and finished to the right post.

Louisville plays Vanderbilt on April 1. They return home in their preseason finale to face Western Kentucky on April 13. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.