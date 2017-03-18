Softball defeats Pitt to remain undefeated in ACC

By Mike Gilpatrick–

U of L’s softball team defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday 5-2, keeping their ACC record perfect.

Sophomore Megan Hensley (4-3) gave up two runs on five hits, walking four and striking out two over six innings. She held the Panthers scoreless through five innings.

Louisville scored in the first inning when a single from junior Alison Sydlowski scored junior Nicole Pufahl and senior Maryssa Becker. After one, Louisville had a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Hensley sat down the side in order. Hensley gave up a single in the third inning.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the sixth inning. Louisville answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Hensley doubled with two outs, but was replaced by sophomore Michala Riggle. She scored on a single from junior Jamie Soles, who advanced to second on the throw to the plate. Jordan, who walked earlier in the inning, advanced to third. Sophomore Lillie Goetz singled and recorded two RBIs, as Soles and Jordan scored. At the end of the sixth, the Cards led 5-1.

After Hensley loaded the bases, Becker came in to retire the side, allowing one run to score. She struck out Gray to end the game.

The Cards advance to 17-7 and 5-0 in ACC play. Louisville looks to sweep Pittsburgh March 19 at noon in Ulmer Stadium.