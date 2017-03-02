Men’s swimming take five medals in day three of ACC Championship

By Jordan Shim-

The men’s swim team reached the podiums five times, claiming two golds, two silver and bronze on day three of the 2017 ACC Championships.

The Cards currently sit in second place with 795.5 behind NC State, who have 878.5. Virginia Tech round out the top three with 690 points.

The freshman trio of Etay Gurevich, Keegan Foulke, and Jarrett Jones turned in solid performances in the 400-IM to start the evening. Gurevich touched fourth in the A-final at 3:44.76. Foulke finished sixth at 3:46.86. And Jones touched second in the B-final at 3:46.62. In the same heat, senior Jake Schultz posted a time of 3:50.08.

After qualifying for the NCAA A-cut in the morning’s prelim, senior Josh Quallen took silver in the 100-fly with a time of 45.56. Sophomore Zach Harting’s time of 46.53 was good for sixth. Senior David Boland finished just behind Harting at 45.64.

The 200-free became a race to the finish as senior Trevor Carroll was in pursuit of NC State’s Soeren Dahl. Carroll cut .42 seconds off his time last year, posting a 1:33.10, however, was not enough to beat Dahl, who finished at 1:32.74. Senior Matthias Lindenbauer took fifth at 1:34.24 in the A-final, while freshman Andrej Barna touched eighth in the B-final at 1:37.65

Junior Carlos Claverie won bronze for U of L in the 100-breaststroke, posting a time of 52.05. Senior Brennan Berger finished seventh in the B-final at 53.91.

Louisville’s first gold of the evening came in the 100-backstroke. Senior Grigory Tarasevich set the ACC meet and A-cut record with a time of 45.25. After three-peating the event, the Russian is the first Cardinal, since joining the league, to become a three-time champion in the same event. Fellow senior Aaron Greene finished third in the B-final with a time of 47.10.

To cap off the evening, U of L prevented NC State from winning four consecutive relays this week. The Cards edged the Wolfpack NC State in the 400-medley relay to win gold. Louisville’s time of 3:04.44 set the ACC meet, conference, A-cut, and school record. The combined times of Tarasevich (45.11), Claverie (51.88), Quallen (45.29) and anchor Carroll (42.16) was the fourth fastest in the country this season.

“I am proud of our guys, and the way we were picking up momentum as the meet progresses,” coach Albert Albiero said. “Our seniors continue to elevate their legacy and the records we are breaking speak for themselves. Finishing the day with an exclamation point on the relay win and new ACC record sets the tone for the next session. You can always count that our team will compete with their hearts.”

The 2017 ACC Championship will conclude March 2. Prelims for the 200-backstroke, 100-freestyle, 200-breaststroke and the 200-butterfly will begin at 10 a.m. The finals will start at 6 p.m.