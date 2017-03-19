Men’s basketball must use loss to Michigan as fuel for 2017-2018

By Dalton Ray–

Entering the men’s basketball game against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament, each team had separate roles. U of L was the 25-win team that survived one of the toughest schedules in the nation to earn a two seed. The Wolverines came in as one of the hottest teams in the country and rode a Big Ten tournament championship to a seven seed.

With only three players with NCAA tournament experience, the Cardinals walked into uncharted territory. Louisville secured their first tournament win since 2015 after a first-round scare from 15 seed Jacksonville State.

Warning signs for U of L were raised against the Gamecocks, but like all year, the Cardinals prevailed.

This Louisville team had a care-free feel. Their high-effort and happy-go-lucky approach allowed for fans to become more attached than the average U of L team.

Despite the eight losses entering the tournament, no loss seems to upset the Cardinals. It was just another regular season game and there will be more. Loss in the ACC tournament? Don’t worry, there is still a whole NCAA tournament to play.

No loss lit a fire under this team and put them in survival mode. This team never felt the burn being have dreams torn away.

Against the Wolverines, the Cardinals entered playing the same way as their ACC tournament loss against Duke. The Cardinals held a lead most of the game and in the final 10 minutes, U of L fumbled the game away.

This time, there is no next game. No more Cardinal pep band. No more cheering fans spelling out Cards. No more post-game interviews. The basketball season is now put into storage for seven months.

This is the type of loss that makes a championship team. When Louisville won the national championship in 2013, every returning player remembered that feeling of losing to rival Kentucky in the Final Four. The sting of being so close and letting it slip away. The Cardinals returned the next year not letting anyone decided their fate but themselves.

The loss to Michigan in the second round can serve as that type of loss for the 2017-2018 team.

This year, expectations were pointing to at least another Elite Eight run. U of L had their youthful eyes set down the road while the hungry Wolverines focused on the now.

Coach Rick Pitino has harped all year that his team wasn’t good defensively. In the big dance, it showed.

Michigan entered the game on a seven-game winning streak with three games of scoring at least 80 points. During the second half, UM shot 63 percent and scored in crucial moments down the stretch.

“Going forward, we have to learn how important defense is,” Pitino said. “We the game on the line, we broke down defensively, not offensively.”

Tied at 55, Louisville allowed back-to-back threes. After a turnover, the Cardinals allowed a lay-up. In under 70 seconds, Louisville went from being tied to being down six.

After a missed three from Snider while down four, Louisville allowed a wide open lay-up with 1:18 remaining.

A steal off the press allowed for Donovan Mitchell to cut the lead to two with 56 second remaining.

On the other end, Michigan’s Derrick Walton Jr simply drove to the basket and convert on the uncontested lay-up, ending U of L’s hopes of a comeback.

The Cardinal’s had their expectations of making a magical tournament run ripped from under them. The first two seed to be bounced, the team can’t help but feel embarrassed.

The season comes to an end, but it can lead to so much more next year if the team can channel their anger and learn from this mistakes.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal