Louisville overpowers Boston College in 17th win

By Mike Gilpatrick–

For the 17th time, No. 1 Louisville notched a win, continuing their perfect season. The Cards (16-0,3-0) defeated the Boston College Golden Eagles (6-8,1-2), 6-0. The game’s starter was Louisville ace Brendan McKay.

“Typical Brendan,” Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said. “Pitching off the fastball, beating hitters. He has the plus breaking ball, even starts mixing in changeups the third time through the lineup. It’s hard on hitters. He thrives in these types of moments.”

McKay did what he has done all year. The junior lefty went seven innings, giving up five hits, one walk and no runs. He recorded 12 strikeouts, and threw 114 pitches. He lowered his ERA to 0.36. At the plate, McKay went 1 for 2, keeping his average at an unbelievable .510.

On the other side, Boston College’s Jacob Stevens kept pace with McKay. The righty went six innings, only giving up four hits and two runs, both earned, while striking out four and walking two. He threw 105 pitches, 62 going for strikes.

The game was uneventful for the first four and a half innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Louisville got on the board with a soft RBI single up the middle from Senior Logan Taylor, scoring Josh Stowers from second. Then, junior Colby Fitch doubled to deep center to score Taylor. At the end of the fifth, Louisville led 2-0.

The game broke open in the seventh inning, when an RBI ground-rule double by Colby Fitch scored sophomore Devin Mann and freshman Tyler Fitzgerald. Then Taylor scored on an unassisted ground-out to first base.

Louisville tacked on another run in the eighth, as Fitzgerald reached on an error from the shortstop, scoring senior Colin Lyman.

Sam Border struck out Donovan Casey to put the finishing touches on Louisville’s 6-0 victory. Louisville moves to 17-0, 4-0 in the ACC. The Cards next play on Saturday, March 18th at 1 pm. Senior Kade McClure gets the nod to start.