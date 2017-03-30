Softball edges the Hoosiers

By Jordan Shim-

Tough defense by softball (20-8) helped Louisville defeat Indiana (16-16) by score of 2-1.

Senior Maryssa Becker notched her 15th win of the season, limiting the Indiana offense to just two hits all night.

Final Score: Louisville- 2, Indiana -1

Stats:

Jamie Soles led the way going 2-for-2. Five other Cardinals each had a hit.

Nicole Pufahl 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Maryssa Becker pitched all seven innings, striking out five and giving up only two hits.

Rundown:

Indiana scored first in the top of the 3rd inning. Rebecca Blitz batted in Aimilia McDonough on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, Pufahl singled driving in Caitlin Ferguson and Morgan Meyer.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal