Softball edges the Hoosiers
By Jordan Shim on March 30, 2017
By Jordan Shim-
Tough defense by softball (20-8) helped Louisville defeat Indiana (16-16) by score of 2-1.
Senior Maryssa Becker notched her 15th win of the season, limiting the Indiana offense to just two hits all night.
Final Score: Louisville- 2, Indiana -1
Stats:
- Jamie Soles led the way going 2-for-2. Five other Cardinals each had a hit.
- Nicole Pufahl 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
- Maryssa Becker pitched all seven innings, striking out five and giving up only two hits.
Rundown:
Indiana scored first in the top of the 3rd inning. Rebecca Blitz batted in Aimilia McDonough on a fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, Pufahl singled driving in Caitlin Ferguson and Morgan Meyer.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal