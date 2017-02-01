Trio of baseball players named Preseason All-Americans by NCBWA

By Mike Gilpatrick–

Preseason accolades keep piling up for Louisville baseball as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Brendan McKay, Kade McClure and Devin Hairston as preseason All-Americans. McKay and McClure were both named to the first team, while Hairston was named to the second.

This is the fourth honor for McKay. He is also tabbed the preseason National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, as well as a first-team All-American pick by Baseball America and Perfect Game.

In 2016, McKay defined himself as the ace pitcher for the Cards, going 12-4 with a 2.30 ERA with 128 strikeouts in 17 starts on the mound. The first baseman also hit .333 with six home runs and 41 RBIs at the plate.

McClure was also named a third-team All-American by Perfect Game. Last season, McClure went 12-0 with a 2.54 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 13 starts and 15 appearances.

Hairston earned an All-ACC Third Team honor last season. The shortstop hit .361 with three home runs, 45 RBIs and scored a team-high 56 runs.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal