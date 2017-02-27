Men’s swimming starts ACC championship sitting in back of the pack

By Micah Brown–

The the first day of the men’s ACC swimming and diving championship, Louisville claimed two medals while breaking three school records.

In the 200-medley relay, the team of Grigory Tarasevich, Carlos Claverie, Josh Quallen and Trevor Carroll won silver, posting a time of 1:23.34. The finish was good for the second fastest time in the nation.

The Cardinals set another school record in the 800 free relay, with a time of 6:12.30. Winning another silver, the team was composed of Tarasevich, Carroll, Zach Harting and Matthias Lindenbauer. North Carolina state won gold with the nation’s fastest time of 6:09.82.

With three events in the competition complete, Virginia Tech leads with 163 points, followed by Duke with 147 and Florida State with 146. Louisville has some ground to make up, sitting in eighth with 113 points.

The action continues on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. with the prelims for the 500 free, 200 individual medley and 50 free.