Women’s basketball demolishes Georgia Tech 91-51

By Dalton Ray–

Asia Durr scored over 20 points as U of L dismantled Georgia Tech, 91-51.

Clicking on all cylinders

Louisville and Georgia Tech started on polar-opposite ends. U of L knocked down 11-of-17 shots in the first quarter to bust open a 27-13. Of Louisville’s first 11 made shots, eight were 3-pointers.

Tech started cold. The Yellow Jackets only made 5-of-16 in the opening 10 minutes.

During the second quarter, Louisville went on a 17-0 run while the Jackets missed 12 straight shots. Georgia Tech didn’t score a basket in over seven minutes, leading to a 50-15 Louisville lead.

Louisville held GT to 6-of-30 shooting and out-rebounded the Jackets 25-14.

Cruise to the finish

Georgia Tech came out of the break and started a 4-0 run.

Louisville’s defense loosened up during the third as GT scored 21 points. Louisville committed four turnovers after only committing two during the first half.

Louisville entered the final quarter with a 39-point lead. The Cards held GT to under 30 percent shooting in the quarter.

Photos by Terrance Moore / The Louisville Cardinal