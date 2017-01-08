Women’s basketball defeat Panthers, bench pitches in 35 points By Jordan Shim– In their first home game of the... Posted January 8, 2017

Islamaphobia through the eyes of Muslim students at U of L By Allison Mayes– The daily life of a Muslim in... Posted January 8, 2017

New dining options delayed By Olivia Krauth– Belknap students will have to wait a... Posted January 8, 2017

U of L sororities gear up for spring recruitment By Brooke Moody– With the start of classes on Monday,... Posted January 8, 2017

Kentucky House approves bill abolishing U of L’s Board of Trustees By Kyeland Jackson — U of L’s Board of Trustees shuffle... Posted January 7, 2017

Legislators playing with fire at students’ expense By Brooke Moody– Earning a college degree is for the... Posted January 7, 2017