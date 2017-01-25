Tony Hicks out 6-8 weeks

By Dalton Ray–

Coming off his best performances of the season, senior guard Tony Hicks is out 6-8 weeks with a broken hand. The graduate transfer suffered the broken bone during the 106-51 blowout of Pittsburgh.

Coach Rick Pitino said Hicks was just getting on track.

“Tony was just fitting in at the point position and has made great process,” Pitino said. “We will keep him in great condition and hope we make a long run in the tournament so he can play in his first NCAA Tournament.”

Hicks has only averaged 4.6 points and dished out 17 assists on, but Hicks has stepped up in place of the injured Quentin Snider. Hicks has scored 47 percent of his season total in the last three games, averaging 11 points a contest.

Pitino also said redshirt freshman guard Ryan McMahon and walk-on senior David Levitch will be stepping up in Hicks place.

McMahon and Levitch have both played well in spurts this season, but have been reduced to minor roles. Until Snider returns to the lineup, expected to miss at least another two games, McMahon and Levitch are forced to carry more weight.

Pitino’s top two options at the point guard spot are now injured, leaving the U of L backcourt thin.

Donovan Mitchell started the Clemson game at point while VJ King made his first career start.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal