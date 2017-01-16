Quentin Snider expected to miss 2-3 weeks with hip injury

By Jordan Shim–

Men’s basketball point guard Quentin Snider is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks with a strained hip flexor, suffered during Saturday’s 78-69 win over No. 7 Duke.

Snider landed hard after scoring a layup in the second half. He returned and finished the game, however noticeably showed discomfort. U of L reported Monday afternoon that it is not an injury he can play through. The injury will not require surgery.

Snider’s absence comes at an inopportune time as the Cards are in the thick of conference action. He leads the team in assists, while second on the team in minutes and scoring. He upped his offensive production the past three games, averaging 15.7 points and six assists.

The loss of his leadership is a huge blow but mainly strains the team’s depth at the position. Coach Rick Pitino has options, however, lacks a true point guard to step in and run the offense.

Graduate transfer Tony Hicks, senior walk-on David Levitch and redshirt freshman Ryan McMahon have all played the position off the bench this season. But the likely scenario would be Pitino turning to sophomore Donovan Mitchell to play the point. Freshmen VJ King, who has two starts this season, would then start at shooting guard.

U of L’s next game will be against Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m. before going on the road for the next two fixtures against No. 12 Florida State and Pittsburgh.