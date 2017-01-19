No. 12 men’s basketball defeats Clemson despite slow start

By Matt Bradshaw–

No. 12 men’s basketball defeated conference opponent Clemson in a solid 92-60 victory. The Cardinals overcame a sluggish start in the first half and made up for Quentin Snider’s absence with five players scoring in double figures.

Louisville’s offense was slow to take off as the Cards lacked Snider’s ability of creating plays. They relied on points in the paint and points off turnovers.

“It’s a different game with Quentin out,” coach Pitino said. “You don’t get as many easy shots and you have to work for it.”

Donovan Mitchell led the Cardinal attack with perfect 8-for-8 shooting and 18 points in the first half. Mitchell played cut through Clemson’s tight defense and finished the half with a a buzzer-beater three.

“You have to create ball movement and beat them one-on-one, and Donovan did that,” Pitino said.

The Cardinal defense struggled and allowed Clemson the lead through the beginning of the game. The Tigers made their shots when it counted and capitalized on Louisville turnovers.

“Clemson is a really good basketball team, they hang in there with everybody,” Pitino said.

Louisville eventually turned the game around and went on a 29-10 run. They passed the ball around more and began making their shots. The score at the half was 41-31 in favor of the Cards.

The Cardinals pulled away from the Tigers to start the second half. Their defense finally kicked in and forced 14 Clemson turnovers by the end of the game. Louisville’s offense took advantage and ended the game with 23 points off turnovers.

The final score read 92-60 with the Cards coming out on top. Mitchell and Deng Adel both lead the team with 18 points each. VJ King also showed out with 14 points, and Jaylen Johnson finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Louisville moves 16-3 and travels to Florida State on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

Photos by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal