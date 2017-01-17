Governor names new U of L trustees

By Kyeland Jackson —

Governor Matt Bevin named U of L’s new board of trustees’ members Tuesday, continuing Senate Bill 12’s erasure of the current board.

The new board members are:

J. David Grissom, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2023.

John H. Schnatter, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2022.

Sandra Frazier, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.

Nitin Sahney, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.

Bonita K. Black, of Crestwood, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.

Brian A. Cromer, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.

Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.

Ronald L. Wright, MD, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.

James M. Rogers, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.

Diane B. Medley, of Ekron, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018

University of Louisville Spokesperson John Karman said U of L looks forward to working with the new board.

“In partnership with this new team, we will continue our work with Kentucky’s governor and legislators to address and resolve concerns raised by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools,” Karman’s statement said. “We also expect that the new board members will quickly appoint a new interim president.”

Bevin’s nominees could legally balance the board, representing proportional partisan and racial data collected by the United States Census Bureau. U of L’s current board is racially unbalanced, missing appointments by former Governor Steve Beshear.

Bevin’s nominees must be approved by the state government to complete their appointment.

Dissolving the current board for fewer trustees could stirred questions and concerns by U of L faculty, worried how the Southern Association of Colleges and schools would respond. SACS, the university’s accrediting body, placed the university on probation in December for violating accrediting standards. Probation is a serious charge, and is often the last step before an institution loses accreditation. Loss of accreditation for U of L means academic degrees lose value, credits cannot transfer, federal financial aid becomes unavailable and the university cannot participate in the NCAA.

Since 2000, SACS pulled accreditation from 12 private institutions.

An email from SACS Vice President Patricia Donat implied Senate Bill 12 and Senate Bill 107, awaiting review, show state progress towards compliance. SACS President Belle Wheelan tempered Donat’s comment, saying the decision ultimately relies on the SACS accrediting board.

Donat later clarified her comments were misconstrued, and did not imply positive or negative direction by state action.

SACS blamed Governor Bevin for the probation, questioning political influence imposed by his executive orders, which dissolved the board of trustees for his own hand-picked members and negotiated James Ramsey’s resignation as university president, and how he dissolved former members.

While local courts ruled against Bevin’s orders, calling it an overreach of power, the Kentucky Supreme Court agreed to hear his appeal against the ruling, continuing the case.

The Supreme Court requested documents be sent by March 23, allowing discussion and judgement on the lawsuit sometime after.