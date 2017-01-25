Baseball team picked second in ACC coach’s preseason poll

By Conner Farrell–

The U of L baseball team was picked to finish second in the ACC Atlantic division by the coaches of the conference. The team received two first-place votes and earned 79 points.

The coaches of the ACC picked Florida State as the number one team in the division, racking up ten first place votes.

The Cardinals are currently ranked number six in preseason polls and are the defending back-to-back champions of the ACC Atlantic division.

Full view of the voting:

2017 ACC BASEBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Overall Champion

Florida State (10)

Clemson (1)

Louisville (1)

North Carolina (1)

NC State (1)

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (10) – 93

2. Louisville (2) – 79

3. Clemson (1) – 66

4. NC State (1) – 64

5. Wake Forest – 38

6. Boston College – 26

6. Notre Dame – 26

Coastal Division

1. North Carolina (6) – 86

2. Virginia (4) – 84

3. Miami (3) – 77

4. Georgia Tech (1) – 59

5. Duke – 40

6. Virginia Tech – 26

7. Pitt – 20

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal