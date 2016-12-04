Women’s basketball pulls out the overtime victory over rival Kentucky

By Dalton Ray–

Their third straight game against a top 20 opponent, the seventh-ranked women’s basketball team defeated No. 17 Kentucky 69-67. Louisville’s first win over UK in five years came in a heart racing, overtime fashion.

Myisha Hines-Allen fouled out in overtime, but finished with 26 points and five rebounds. Mariya Moore nearly registered a triple-double with nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Asia Durr scored 15 points with four 3-pointers.

Hines-Allen started the game 4-for-4 as U of L took a 6-0 lead. Moore pitched in a 3-pointer before the media timeout and U of L held a 13-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Wildcats gave freshman Kylee Shook space around the perimeter and she made them pay by knocking down a three. Briahanna Jackson’s jumper was the last field goal of the quarter as Louisville led 18-11.

U of L started the second quarter with mid-range shots from Cortnee Walton and Jazmine Jones. After multiple scoreless possessions, Louisville allowed the Wildcats to tie the game. Kentucky went on a 13-4 run to tie the game at 22.

Durr scored her first field goal of the game with two minutes remaining in the quarter. Her 3-pointer put U of L up 29-21. Jones played well during the first half, scoring six points, grabbing two rebound and a steal.

At halftime, Louisville held a 30-26 lead. Both teams hit 42 percent of their shots through the first first 20 minutes. A clean first half, only six total free throws were shot. Hines-Allen was held scoreless in the second quarter while Durr only made one field goal. Kentucky’s Makayla Epps, who scored 24 against U of L last year, ended the half with eight points.

Louisville started the second half by missing their first six shots. Kentucky started 2-for-3 and took their first lead at 31-30. Louisville regained it on Jackson’s pass to Hines-Allen.

U of L had a chance to extend their lead with the clock moving, but failed to take advantage. Hines-Allen and Durr were fouled on back-to-back possessions and missed all four attempts. Fouled on a fast break, Moore hit the Cards’ first free throw since the first quarter.

Jackson’s high energy play once again ignited the Cardinal fans. After diving on the floor for a rebound, Jackson forced a jump ball. Six minutes into the third quarter, Louisville pushed their lead to 38-33.

Durr knocked down a step-back three to put the Cards up five, but UK quickly cut it back to one. Kentucky’s Taylor Murray scored 10 points during the third quarter, with six coming at the free throw line. The Cats trailed 44-43 after three quarters.

Starting the fourth quarter, both teams exchanged blows. Starting with Jackson finding Hines-Allen, Kentucky’s Makenzie Cann answered with a three to tie it at 46.

The focal point of the offense during the fourth, the Cards went through Hines-Allen on every possession.

Epps finished through contact, giving Kentucky a 52-50 lead. Louisville missed nine straight shots and didn’t score in over four minutes, allowing Kentucky to take a four point lead.

Moore and Durr combined for 3-for-18 from three midway through the fourth quarter. That didn’t stop Durr from pulling, as her 3-pointer brought U of L within one with 90 seconds remaining.

Moore tied the game at the free throw line, but Louisville was called for a block on the next possession. After UK knocked down both free throws, Louisville tied the game up on the Hines-Allen lay-in.

A strong defensive stand for U of L gave Louisville the ball with four seconds remaining. The Cards turned the ball over on the inbounds, giving Kentucky a chance to win in walk-on fashion. Epps’ 3-pointer was just short and the team’s headed to overtime.

Foul trouble, naturally, became a huge part of the game entering overtime. Under 90 seconds into OT, Louisville had three starters with four fouls and UK had two.

Durr got things going in the extra period with a straight-away 3-pointer. Halfway though overtime, Louisville lead 62-59.

Murray scored UK’s first six points of overtime as the Cats trailed 64-61 with 1:27 to play.

Hines-Allen fouled out with a minute remaining, forcing Louisville to find another scoring option. On the following possession, Epps was called for the charge, giving the ball back to U of L.

Jackson drove the baseline and finished with a tough reverse layup, putting U of L up five. Epps quickly responded with the and-1, bringing UK within two.

Kentucky fouled Moore, putting her on the line, where she went 1-for-2. Once again, Jones fought for the offensive rebound and was fouled. The freshman extended Louisville’s lead four with 9.8 second remaining.

A clutch 3-pointer from Kentucky’s Maci Morris kept the Cats alive. With 4.1 seconds left, Jackson was sent to the line. After making the second, Louisville held a two point lead.

Kentucky inbounded the ball and drove down the court, but failed to get a shot off.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal