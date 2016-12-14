No. 8 women’s basketball earns their third-consecutive win

By Matt Bradshaw–

The No. 8 women’s basketball team won their third consecutive win at home against South Dakota State with a big 83-30 victory. The Cardinals were productive on offense and their defense forced 30 turnovers from the Jackrabbits. This moves Louisville to 9-2 for the season.

“We set the tempo, turned them over and converted those into points,” coach Jeff Walz said. “It’s the best defensively we’ve played start to finish.”

Usual point-leaders Asia Durr, Myisha Hines-Allen and Mariya Moore were not alone leading the scoring this game. The bench stepped up to help, with 12 players getting on the board.

The first half was a breeze for U of L. They did not shoot the three well (1-for-8) but had 20 points in the paint and 19 bench points. Jazmine Jones in particular had a great first half, shooting 5-for-5 from the field and having 12 points.

“When Jaz attacks, she’s really really good,” said Walz. “She had an outstanding game tonight.”

The second half was much of the same story. Louisville’s defense continued to execute against SDSU. They held the Jackrabbits to a measly 9-of-46 from the field and gained 38 points off turnovers.

Standout from the starters were Hines-Allen with 10 points and three rebounds, Durr had nine points and three rebounds and Cortnee Walton added six points and nine rebounds.

“We did a good job of preparing for this game,” Walton said. “We did well on defense, executed, and got the win.”

The Cardinal bench was led by a great game from Jones, 15 points and four rebounds, Sydney Zambrotta, 10 points, Ciera Johnson and Kylee Shook, both had eight points.

Louisville next faces College of Charleston at home this Friday at 7 p.m.