Quentin Snider primed for successful 2016
By Jordan Shim–
Every top basketball team takes care of the ball, demanding it most from the point guard. Since Quentin Snider took over the position, he has shown tremendous composure and hardly makes mistakes.
In his freshman season, Snider committed 29 turnovers in 589 minutes, and last year, 37 in 820 minutes, translating to one turnover every 20.5 and 22.1 minutes.
Head coach Rick Pitino is extremely impressed with Snider in one area and thinks very highly of his point guard.
“I never see (Snider) get tired, he amazes me with his stamina. He’s really terrific, he’s an outstanding basketball player,” Pitino said.
The team has confidence in Snider and named him a team captain as the most experienced player. His 24 starts last season is the most for returning players, and his 33 career starts are most on the team. Coach Pitino asked his players to train individually during the offseason, and Snider did just that.
“I think I’ve improved knocking down open jump shots,” Snider said. “I’ve been facilitating really well. And my defense has been getting better too. I’m trying to create more steals.”
Snider has the potential to lead his team in multiple statistical categories this season. After the departures of Damion Lee, Trey Lewis and Chinanu Onuaku, Snider is the highest scorer returning. He leads in minutes per game, field goals made and attempted, returning three-pointers made, three-point percentage, three-pointers attempted, free throws made, free throw percentage and assists for all returning players.
Pitino expects his guard to rebound at a level, and that’s one facet of Snider’s game Pitino would like to improve.
“Donovan (Mitchell) is going to do what Terry Rozier did. He’s going to be a terrific rebounding guard,” Pitino said. “Now we’ve got to get Quentin in there and just get those loose ball rebounds.”
If this is Snider’s breakout year, he could be in contention for the Bob Cousy Award, which is awarded to the top collegiate point guard. However, he is instead focused on running the offense to give his teammates good shots.
“I think I can put them in positions to score,” Snider said. “They can shoot the outside shots and the three. They can attack the basket, and they’re good passers too.”
Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel are the two players Pitino is relying upon to cover the points they lost from Lee and Lewis. Snider could take on more of a scoring role this season, however, to set them up for better shots will be his ultimate goal.
“I could see myself being a scorer, but pretty much my role is to facilitate and try to find others to knock down the open shots,” Snider said.
Scoring points will be vital for Louisville this season as they have given one of the most difficult schedules. Snider will not use that as an excuse and hopes to be prepared when the tough stretch come.
“Coach said it’s probably the toughest schedule he’s had of all time,” Snider said. “Because we have to go to the Bahamas, then come back and play Kentucky, Virginia and Indiana three in a row. Then you go to Notre Dame to start ACC play. So the schedule is difficult. We just have to be prepared.”
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal