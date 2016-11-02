Louisville drops to No. 7 due to committee bias By Beau Kilpatrick– The Louisville Cardinals are no longer the... Posted November 2, 2016

Faculty senate creates presidential search committee By Phillip Lentsch– Damage control was the focus of today’s... Posted November 2, 2016

Lamar Jackson searching for his Heisman moment By Dalton Ray– Lamar Jackson is the clear favorite to... Posted November 2, 2016

Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting By Olivia Krauth– U of L’s SGA Senate met tonight.... Posted November 1, 2016

The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President By the Editorial Staff– Americans are nearing the end of... Posted November 1, 2016

Indy Scream Park scares post-Halloween By Tucker Warren– The drive to Indy Scream Park is... Posted November 1, 2016