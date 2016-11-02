- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
- The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President
- Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia
- The Cardinal hits 10,000 published online stories
- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
- U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
- Board appoints Neville Pinto acting president
- Louisville comes up a yard short versus Clemson
Louisville drops to No. 7 due to committee bias
By Beau Kilpatrick–
The Louisville Cardinals are no longer the fifth team in the country. The College Football Playoff Committee has bumped the Cardinals to No. 7 in their debut rankings.
The four-team playoff system remains biased towards the SEC and Big 10 in its third year. The AP and Coaches Polls are now meaningless at this point in the season. The new top 10 has rearranged teams without a game even being played between the old polls and the new.
The new top 10:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Michigan
4. Texas A&M
5. Washington
6. Ohio State
7. Louisville
8. Wisconsin
9. Auburn
10. Nebraska
The explanation for Louisville dropping to seventh is that they have not been beating opponents as impressively as they were, referencing the lower score of the Duke game and the last-minute rally in Virginia.
However, Texas A&M and Ohio State have jumped Louisville, as the argument does not apply to them. The committee is pointing to the harder strength of schedule played by A&M and OSU as their argument for the pair of teams to leap U of L.
Texas A&M lost to Alabama by 19 points in their only loss and have played a few close games. They have played four games that were decided by less than two touchdowns. This means A&M’s close games matter less in the eyes of the committee than Louisville’s do. The Aggies’ three possession loss to Alabama apparently looks better to the committee than Louisville’s nail-biting six-point loss at Clemson.
Ohio State is similar, in that they have played multiple close games in the past three weeks. Once again, that doesn’t seem to matter as much. The Buckeyes also have one loss. But, their loss was to a then-unranked Penn State team.
Media claims that Louisville dropped because they lost to Clemson and that their style points have declined. The standard held to Louisville is not fairly applied across the board.
However, Washington may have received the brunt of all bad news. The undefeated Huskies have looked impressive all season. They do not have any losses, they have beaten two ranked teams and they have played well on the road. The committee’s bias has unjustly pushed the Huskies out of the top 4 to make room for another SEC team.
For the Cardinals to have any hope of entering the College Football Playoffs, they must win every remaining game, and win big. Winning alone will not be enough for their admission. They will need the help of some big losses to those ahead of them.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal