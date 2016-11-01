The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President

By the Editorial Staff–

Americans are nearing the end of a presidential race wrought with scandals and scathing public opinion of both the Democratic and Republican nominees.

As voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, they will have to sift through controversies, ideologies and debates to prioritize the issues that matter most to the American way of life.

The U.S. was founded upon the principles of equality, liberty and justice for all people. Based on this doctrine, Hillary Clinton is the best presidential candidate to uphold the American tradition.

Clinton’s campaign highlights the social issues that divide our nation and her propositions present plans that address issues of racial, religion, gender and class inequalities.

Donald Trump, conversely, has used vociferous retort to bolster aggression towards the diversity of America and generate animosity throughout the nation.

During the race for presidency alone, Trump has generalized Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, called American citizens stupid and uninterested in policy, mocked individuals with disabilities, proposed banning individuals from entering the country based on their religion, encouraged violence between Americans, made explicitly racist comments, denounced war heroes and degraded women – all of which he has later denied.

Trump has not mocked, defamed or threatened American minorities while commending division, evasion of American law and acts of discrimination.

Americans need a president who will defend the unity of our nation and all citizens within it.

“The central question in this election is really what kind of country we want to be and what kind of future we will build together,” Clinton said in the first presidential debate.

Through a level-headed approach, Clinton tackles the issues of racial injustice, women’s rights, immigration, economic fairness and college reform among other concerns.

As the first female nominee for president, women’s rights have been a key issue during her campaign.

“When women and girls have the opportunity to participate, we can lift up not just ourselves but our families, communities — even our countries,” Clinton said on the rights of women. “So this isn’t just a story about women and girls — it is a universal story about the kind of world we want for our children and grandchildren.”

It is not only women’s issues that Clinton advocates for, she also has established plans for addressing the issue of race.

“We need to rebuild that trust [between police departments and the community]. We need to ensure justice is served,” Clinton said following the death of Alton Sterling.

“That begins with common sense reforms like ending racial profiling, providing better training on de-escalation and implicit bias and supporting municipalities that refer the investigation and prosecution of police-involved deaths to independent bodies.”

It is her will to achieve equality and maintain liberty combined with her collected temperament that makes her suited for the role as president.

In addition to social issues, Clinton has developed proposals for the issues of the economy, job market, international relations and health care.

Admittedly, Clinton is not the perfect candidate. The history of her foreign policy and the carelessness of a private email server demonstrate her faults. But Clinton has acknowledged her mistakes.

Contrarily, Trump has un-apologetically demonstrated irrational and un-calculated tactlessness on many matters, especially foreign policy. In the modern global world, foreign relations must be handled with care. Trump has made haphazard comments regarding our allies and other nations that could create an unfavorable place for America on the global scale.

Clinton, on the other hand, has years of experience managing foreign affairs as the Secretary of State.

In comparison, Clinton is the best candidate for President of the United States. She strives to maintain the critical principles on which America was founded. Trump’s unpredictable temper, lack of defined policy and incitement of unrest demonstrates the negligence he would exhibit as president. Therefore, The Louisville Cardinal endorses Clinton for president.