Women’s soccer outlast Boston College, comeback to win 3-2 in double overtime.

The Louisville women’s soccer team scored three unanswered goals to defeat Boston College 3-2 in double overtime at Lynn Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Cards improved to 7-2-2, undefeated in the ACC at 2-0-1, while Boston College fell to 9-2-1, 1-2-0 ACC.

Boston College’s pressure rewarded them with two first half goals. Louisville responded in the second half with goals by Jill Vetere and Inger Katrine Bjerke to force overtime. Kaela Dickerman’s strike in double overtime gave Louisville the victory.

“We showed a lot of grit,” Louisville head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes said. “To go down two goals to a very good Boston College team is difficult. I liked our belief because we didn’t quit. We kept coming after them. We got the PK and the equalizer with a minute to go. So great second half and great overtimes. Super proud of our kids.”

Boston College opened the scoring in the 27th minute off of a set piece. Samantha Hiatt’s corner was headed back into danger by Jade Ruiters. Olivia Vaughn jumped highest to head it past Taylor Bucklin for her third goal of the season.

The Eagles almost doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute. Taylor Bucklin’s attempt to catch a cross sent into the box sailed over her head leaving the goal wide open. Andrea O’Brien pounced, but the linesman had his flag up for offside.

They continued pressuring the Louisville defense, and their effort paid off in the 38th minute. Three Eagles pressed and forced Shelby Cohen to turn the ball over. Olivia Vaughn ended up with the ball and ran the Louisville defense. She created space and fired a rocket to the right post past the outstretched arms of Bucklin to double the lead.

Boston College continued their press to start the second half. However, they were not able to sustain the work rate and slowed down. Louisville did not miss a beat and took advantage of the space at the back.

“We take tremendous pride (in fitness),” Ferguson-Dayes said. “That’s a controllable, so we’re always going to make sure we’re fitter and stronger.”

With around 20 minutes to go, Ferguson-Dayes changed to a 3-5-2 formation to generate more offense and put Louisville back into the game.

Alison Price drew a foul in the box winning a penalty kick for Louisville in the 75th minute. Vetere stepped up and made it a one-goal game with a finish to the right post.

The Cards equalized almost immediately. Allison Whitfield dribbled past a Eagle defender and sent Dickerman on with lots of green on the right flank. Boston College goalkeeper Alexis Bryant’s fingertips changed the course of Dickerman’s low cross just out of reach of Whitfield.

Bjerke’s header off of a throw-in would tie the game with one minute to play in regulation.

Dickerman had the best chance in the first overtime with a breakaway. She attempted to dribble past Bryant, but her touch was too strong. Her shot hit the post, rolling the ball back into play that Boston College cleared.

“I was really disappointed,” Dickerman said. “But my teammates told me I would get another chance, so it helped me.”

Dickerman would indeed get a second chance, and she made the most of it. 20 seconds into double overtime, Callie McKinney won the ball and passed to Dickerman. She ran at the Eagles defense and fired just outside the box to the left post for the winner.

“I thought we would make the comeback,” Dickerman said. “We have special players who can score goals. After Jill scored, I knew we were going to win.”

McKenzie Meehan led the way with a game-high six shots. Price led the Cards with three.

Louisville’s next match will be the second of a four-match home stand against ACC foe Notre Dame on Oct. 1. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

