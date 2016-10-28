Have you stopped to think about life after graduation?

By Frances Figgs —

So for some of us, graduation is approaching in December. I’m definitely excited, but am I ready for real life? I mean life without residuals? Am I going back to college? Will I work in the field of my major? I have all these questions that I ask myself day to day, which I’m pretty sure all college students ask as a well.

Honestly, I have not made a concrete decision, but I have plans. I plan to return to college fall of 2017, and attend the school of Speech Pathology in order to receive my masters. I am only going on hope and prayers that I get in, and that this is the right career for me.

I have learned that the route I want to go for my Communication degree isn’t easy. I originally wanted to become a Public Relations major, but the experience level for just a Public Relation specialist requires a year or two of experience, and I don’t know if that’s the job for me. Most jobs require experience and fresh out of college I haven’t had the opportunity to get said experience just yet.

Along with that, my current job is offering me a management position, which makes decent money – but I do want to make more than decent. I didn’t pay nearly $40,000 for tuition to only receive a job that I didn’t have to attend college for in the first place. I want six figures, or at least really close to that.

Furthermore, this brings me to the conclusion that college is really a scam for the most part. We have to pay godawful amounts of money just to make it in life, which is crazy. Our system of education beyond high school is definitely backwards, and shouldn’t be expensive as it is, not to mention teachers should also get paid more…but I digress.

Most importantly, to all the college students out there about to graduate, here’s a piece of advice: school life instead of letting life school you. You will eventually find your place and career in life. Whatever you do, don’t force yourself in a career, use the resources around you, follow your own dreams and most importantly, network!