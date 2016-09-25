Firetrucks respond to student concern By Kyeland Jackson — A swarm of firefighters and officials... Posted September 26, 2016

U of L creates a Quality Enhancement Plan By Tyler Hudson– U of L will soon be under... Posted September 26, 2016

AAUP discusses search for new university president By Jerad Godsave– The ongoing search for a permanent university... Posted September 26, 2016

Q & A with The Tiger News By Dalton Ray– Coleman Little is a senior staff writer... Posted September 26, 2016

Gallery: Louisville- 59, Marshall- 28 By Dalton Ray– Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville... Posted September 25, 2016

Shaq Wiggins says the hard work is paying off By Taylor Webster– While corner back Shaq Wiggins might not... Posted September 25, 2016