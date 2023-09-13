By Derek DeBurger

The Louisville Cardinals will play their second neutral-site game this football season when the cards take on the Indiana University Hoosiers in Indianapolis on Sept. 16.

Coming off of back-to-back wins, the Cards are 10-point favorites in this game, but head coach Jeff Brohm doesn’t see it that way.

“Indiana is playing good football… they’re playing really, really good right now on defense… we’re going to have our hands full. We’ve got to play good football, have a good week of practice, and get ourselves ready to go,” Brohm said about the game.

While the Cards looked great in their 56-0 blowout of Murray State, there are still a few small issues they are looking to fix before heading into the thick of the season. Quarterback Jack Plummer’s passing is the biggest issue that needs to be fixed. After the Murray game, Brohm said he wanted Plummer to throw the ball with “more conviction” saying, “continuing to work on throwing the ball on time, and driving the football and trusting what he sees—that’s what we got to do.”

Based on how the Cards have looked so far, it’s hard not to see Brohm and company getting out to the first 3-0 start to a season since 2016—Lamar Jackson’s Heisman-winning campaign.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics