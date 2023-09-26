By Hevin Ramsey

After the summer break and the start of the fall semester, the Hite Art and Design Department formally welcomed students of all majors to Schnider Hall last week on Thursday. Students were able to enjoy refreshments, talk to local galleries about upcoming exhibitions, and art stores to get involved with discounts as current students, and much more!

Lastly, the students who arrived at the event were able to vote on the participants of the 1st annual Hite Art and Design T-shirt competition centered on the founding of the Hite Institute.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal