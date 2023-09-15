By Hevin Ramsey

With over 400 organizations to choose from, students from all majors — undergraduate, and graduate, freshman to seniors — could enjoy free food, have fun, and meet new people yesterday on Thursday at the SAC plaza and the Red Barn.

Students had a large variety of student-run organizations that were either academic, political, faith-based, cultural, or to expand their majors in other ways. One student Becca Meadors, a sophomore history major, joined the fair of the many organizations in hopes of expanding their major. They explained the purpose of their search was to see what more there was to offer in the history department.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal