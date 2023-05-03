By Anthony Riley–

The Louisville chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) organized a rally for LGBT rights in Old Louisville on International Workers’ Day Monday evening.

Starting in Central park, local activists and members of the community held up signs and repeated chants as they marched through Old Louisville, taking up 2nd and 3rd streets before stopping at the Old Louisville coffee co-op.

Speakers at the event demanded rent control, an end to transphobia and homophobia, affordable housing, living wages, among other demands in light of recent anti-lgbt legislature being passed around the country.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal