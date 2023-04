By Hevin Ramsey

U of L’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) and The Cardinal Drag Haus came together to host the first-ever Queer prom in the Red Barn last Friday.

Embracing the safe space, the dancers were encouraged to express themselves freely throughout the night by decorating crowns, and flaunting their dresses and suits during a “walk-off” event.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal //