By Hevin Ramsey–

SAB allowed students to showcase their talents, from singing to dancing with music provided by the DJ Deuce, on Wednesday in the Strickler auditorium. Angela Taylor, associate vice president for student affairs and one of the talent show’s judges, stated how difficult it was to decide on the winners. Still, overall, with the cheering and support of the crowd, she saw and felt “a great sense of Cardinal community during the event!”

To end the night excitingly, the Dazzling Cardettes performed and took second place, along with Anvi Tawde getting first for her guitar performance.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal